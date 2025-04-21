Abhinav Shukla Takes A Jab At Azim Riaz After His Ouster From Battleground Post Altercation With Rubina Dilaik

Asim Riaz has reportedly been kicked out of the MX Player fitness reality show Battleground. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant fought with YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and also took potshots at his fellow judge Rubina Dilaik. During a heated moment, Asim told Rubina that she is not "fit enough" to be part of a fitness reality show. This has infuriated her husband Abhinav Shukla, who has been calling out Asim in a series of posts on Instagram.

Just a day after Asim accused Abhinav of "seeking sympathy" on social media, the latter hit back with a sharp response. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Abhinav posted a lengthy note that seems to be aimed directly at Asim, referencing his "aggressive" behaviour and conduct on a reality show.

"Yo, what's up, yo! He knows me well, yo!!! ... But he just made one punctuation mistake! 'Or' nahi, 'and'. 'I STAND TALL & STAY SILENT.' That's why no reality show could force me to become a constantly cribbing, aggressive, and abusive loudmouth! Character over content. If pushing around and breaking set property is the best one can achieve with muscles built by lifting, I am not impressed! Try MMA, play for the Nation! Anyway, chill OUT YO!" his note on Instagram read.

Abhinav, on Sunday, shared that he had reportedly received a death threat from a social media user who claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a supporter of Asim. The message warned Abhinav of harm. "I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the message read in Hindi.