sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Judiciary vs Executive | PM Modi in Saudi | IPL 2025 | Gold Price | JD Vance | Pope Francis Dies | Bengaluru Road Rage |
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd 2025, 23:24 IST

Curtains Down For Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi In Banijay Asia Vs Colors TV Battle? Here's What We Know

Reports have surfaced that the producers of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and Colors TV are having "creative differences".

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Bigg Boss and KKK may move home from Colors TV To Sony TV
Bigg Boss and KKK may move home from Colors TV To Sony TV | Image: Republic

The future of two of India's biggest reality shows -- Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi -- is uncertain. Of late, reports have been afloat that after Banijay Asia exited KKK, whether or not it's going to return with season 15 or not. KKK was supposed to go on the floors in May, but soon it became evident that the new season of the stunt based reality show has been postponed.

Also read: TMKOC Actor Lalit Manchanda, 36, Dies By Suicide Due To Financial Crisis

Later, reports suggested that one of the producers of KKK - Banijay Asia - has pulled out of it after 14 seasons, leaving its future in uncertainty. After KKK, it was reported that Bigg Boss will also not proceed further as Banijay Asia had decided not to produce it. Some reports revealed that Banijay Asia was having "creative differences" with Colors TV, the home of Bigg Boss and KKK and decided not to make the shows anymore for the channel. Instead, they began talks with Sony TV for bringing the 2 shows to their channel instead.

Also read: Piyush Alcoholic Tha: Fans Defend Shubhangi Amid Bashing Over Ex's Death

Contradictory reports hinted that Colors TV was looking for new producers after Banijay Asia's exit. Now, it has come to light that Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi will now air on Sony TV. Talks are going on between the channel and the production house. Fans will recall that a similar thing happened when Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show moved places from Colors TV To Sony TV.

Kapil Sharma's show went from Colors to Sony TV&nbsp;

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is likely to air by the end of September, while Bigg Boss 19 could premiere towards the end of October. A report has revealed that a few contestants have been locked for Bigg Boss OTT 4. However, there is no clarity on whether Anil Kapoor will host this season.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 22nd 2025, 23:16 IST