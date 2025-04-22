Curtains Down For Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi In Banijay Asia Vs Colors TV Battle? Here's What We Know

The future of two of India's biggest reality shows -- Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi -- is uncertain. Of late, reports have been afloat that after Banijay Asia exited KKK, whether or not it's going to return with season 15 or not. KKK was supposed to go on the floors in May, but soon it became evident that the new season of the stunt based reality show has been postponed.

Later, reports suggested that one of the producers of KKK - Banijay Asia - has pulled out of it after 14 seasons, leaving its future in uncertainty. After KKK, it was reported that Bigg Boss will also not proceed further as Banijay Asia had decided not to produce it. Some reports revealed that Banijay Asia was having "creative differences" with Colors TV, the home of Bigg Boss and KKK and decided not to make the shows anymore for the channel. Instead, they began talks with Sony TV for bringing the 2 shows to their channel instead.

Contradictory reports hinted that Colors TV was looking for new producers after Banijay Asia's exit. Now, it has come to light that Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi will now air on Sony TV. Talks are going on between the channel and the production house. Fans will recall that a similar thing happened when Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show moved places from Colors TV To Sony TV.

Kapil Sharma's show went from Colors to Sony TV