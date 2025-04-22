Shubhangi Atre Fans Defend Her Amid Trolling Over 'Abandoning' Ex Husband Piyush Poorey During 'Last Days': Woh Alcoholic Tha

Shubhangi Atre, known for essaying the role of Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has been facing trolls ever since it came to light that her ex-husband Piyush Poorey, has passed away due to liver cirrhosis. Shubhangi and Piyush had separated a few years back, but officially divorced earlier this year in February. They also share a daughter, 21, who studies in the US.

After the tragic news of Piyush's demise surfaced, many pointed out that despite marrying him when she was just 18, Shubhangi "abandoned" him during the most difficult time of his life. However, many defended the actress, saying she had not left her ex-husband during his "last time" but was focused on her work, while Piyush lived his "separate life".

Shubhangi and Piyush were married for 22 years | Image: X

Fans speculate Piyush Poorey's cause of death

Many claimed Piyush was an "alcoholic" as his cause of death was revealed. Liver Cirrhosis is advanced scarring of the liver caused by many diseases and conditions, including hepatitis or alcohol use disorder. Amid trolling, fans of Shubhangi stood by her side, saying that she "put up" with an "alcoholic" for many years, but he did not change and she finally decided to move on.

However, others maintained that she should have stayed by his side during his time of need. "Ab ban lena heroine madam patni marte dum tak saath nahi chodti (sic)," a comment read. Another social media user defended Shubhangi, writing, "She is totally justified in leaving an alcoholic (sic)."

The ex-couple got married in 2003 and remained together for 22 years. They were granted a divorce on February 5 this year. A source in the know shared that Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she was mourning his death. She has also resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain) on Sunday.