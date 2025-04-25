Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In India

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is performing well at the box office after its release on April 18. While the collections have remained on the lower side, the film finally managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark on its second Friday (April 25). The new release, Ground Zero, is eating slightly into the biz of Akshay's film, but overall, the latter's collection has also been very low on day 1.

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan play lawyers in Kesari 2 | Image: X

Kesari 2 crosses box office milestone

Kesari Chapter 2 is past the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. It did so in 8 days. On its 2nd Friday, the film's collection neared the ₹4 crore mark, pushing its India biz past ₹50 crore. Worldwide, the figures are touching ₹80 crore. Despite a limited release in over 1000 screens, Kesari 2 has managed to do good business. All this while it has competed with the action film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol.

Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2 | Image: X

Kesari 2 biz is also benefiting from the offers that are being provided on the tickets. Buy one get one free and ₹99/ticket offers have boosted its collection so far. In areas where the film is performing good, other offers on tickets are also being handed out. However, many have accused the makers of historical inaccuracies in the movie.

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's film is based on a true story

The film delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced by Dharma Productions, it released in theatres on April 18. The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.