Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 1: Two For Two For Mohanlal As Actor's 'Drishyam-Like' Thriller Scores Terrific Opening

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's latest has scored a good opening at the box office. Coming off the success of L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has delivered another entertainer to his fans with Thudarum. The family drama is earning positive reviews from audiences and critics and given its day 1 collection, Thudarum may turn out to be another hit for the Malayalam star, that too within a short period.

Thudarum is directed by Tharun Moorthy | Image: YouTube screengrab

Thudarum becomes the second biggest Malayalam opener of 2025 so far

Thudarum opening day collection beat Mammootty's Bazooka to claim the 2nd spot on the list of biggest Mollywood openers of 2025 so far. The film nearly touched the ₹5 crore mark after scoring a terrific opening on April 25. While Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan was an Eid release and minted over ₹20 crore on day 1, Thudarum had a comparatively smaller budget and was not a festive release. Despite that, the film's collection has been very encouraging.

As Vishu release Alappuzha Gymkhana ran into its third weekend and its numbers declined, Thudarum capitalised. It remains to be seen how much box office haul the film ends up creating.

A still from Thudarum featuring Mohanlal and Shobhana | Image: YouTube screengrab

Thudarum compared to Drishyam

Director Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum is being compared to Mohanlal's superhit and much-loved franchise film Drishyam. They are in similar genres, and Thudarum promises to present him as the "actor" the fans love. The film's thrills and a suspenseful storyline have earned rave reviews.