Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 1: Two For Two For Mohanlal As Actor's 'Drishyam-Like' Thriller Scores Terrific Opening

Updated April 25th 2025, 21:25 IST
Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's latest has scored a good opening at the box office. Coming off the success of L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has delivered another entertainer to his fans with Thudarum. The family drama is earning positive reviews from audiences and critics and given its day 1 collection, Thudarum may turn out to be another hit for the Malayalam star, that too within a short period.
Thudarum opening day collection beat Mammootty's Bazooka to claim the 2nd spot on the list of biggest Mollywood openers of 2025 so far. The film nearly touched the ₹5 crore mark after scoring a terrific opening on April 25. While Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan was an Eid release and minted over ₹20 crore on day 1, Thudarum had a comparatively smaller budget and was not a festive release. Despite that, the film's collection has been very encouraging.
As Vishu release Alappuzha Gymkhana ran into its third weekend and its numbers declined, Thudarum capitalised. It remains to be seen how much box office haul the film ends up creating.
Director Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum is being compared to Mohanlal's superhit and much-loved franchise film Drishyam. They are in similar genres, and Thudarum promises to present him as the "actor" the fans love. The film's thrills and a suspenseful storyline have earned rave reviews.
In the film, Mohanlal plays the role of a stuntman-turned-cabbie, whose vehicle gets seized for transporting drugs. What happens next and what reels Mohanlal's character into the mystery, all unfold in Thudarum. The film also stars Shobhana and Farhaan Faasil.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 25th 2025, 21:25 IST