Kesari 2 First Show Tickets Sold Out In Minutes As Buzz Builds Around Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Starrer

Kesari Chapter 2: The Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer film is based in the aftermath of the Jallainwala Bagh massacre. It is all set to arrive in cinema halls on April 18. The anticipation surrounding the film is good, and its box office collection may be one of the best this year.

Meanwhile, special fan screenings will be hosted by the makers, tickets for which were quickly sold out within minutes after they went on sale. "Tickets for the fan-first screenings are now SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone who secured their spot. We can't wait to see you there (sic)," shared the production house in a post on X.

Exclusive fan first screenings of Kesari: Chapter 2 will be held in five cities -- Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. All tickets for the special events were booked by the fans/viewers as soon as they went live on the District app by Zomato.

Kesari 2 will release on April 18 | Image: X

As all the fan-first screenings were sold out within 10 minutes, it shows that the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. The makers have also opened the advance bookings for the official release on April 15, and the trade is expecting a solid response for the same.

Kesari 2 is made on an estimated budget of ₹100-150 crore. It is also one of the most expensive courtroom dramas ever made in Indian cinema. The film's budget is more than that of movies in the same genre like, Pink, OMG, OMG 2, Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2 and Section 375, to name a few.

Kesari 2 team at Jallianwala Bagh massacre | Image: X