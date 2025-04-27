Kesari 2 Plagiarism Row: Dharma Productions In Soup After Yahya Bootwala Reveals His Post Exposing Writer Was Taken Down

On April 26, poet, YouTuber and spoken word artist, Yahya Bootwala, took to his Instagram account to share proof that Ananya Panday's dialogue in the movie Kesari 2 was a direct lift off from his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 2020. He shared a clip of himself performing the piece alongside the scene from the movie, conniving social media users that the writer of Akshay Kumar's headliner, Sumit Saxena, used his lines without giving due credit. Hours later, Bootwala made another post claiming that his reel was taken down and urging netizens to keep supporting him.

‘Shame on Dharma’: Netizens support Yahya Bootwala as he levels plagiarism allegation on Kesari 2 makers

In another post made hours after sharing the reel, Yahya Bootwala wrote, “The reel about Kesari 2 using my lines has been taken off from my Instagram. I haven't removed the reel.” He added, “Nonetheless, I will keep talking about the issue till the matter is resolved and keep you guys updated, as you all have been kind enough to come to my aid and support me. I have nothing but love and gratitude for you guys, and ummeed hai ke this gets resolved soon. Aap log bhi saath banaye rakhiye and is baat ko jitna amplify kar sakte hai utna karte rahiye. Thankyou again.”



His post triggered strong reactions from social media users. His fans took to the comment section to show their support and shame the production house, alleging that they have gotten the reel removed. A comment read, “What audacity!!! @dharmamovies shame on you.” Another read, “@dharmamovies kya hi shady log ho Bhai”. A user wrote, “It is totally unprofessional... Following your poems since 2019... It could be a proud moment for us, which eventually turned into disappointment towards Bollywood...”

However, it cannot be confirmed if the production house or the movie makers were behind taking down the post. The reel featured a clip from Kesari Chapter 2, which might have caused a copyright infringement, resulting in its removal from the social media site.