Kesari Chapter 2 Leaked: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday And R Madhavan Starrer Falls Prey To Piracy On Release Day?

Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh finally released in cinemas today after much hype. However, just hours after the release, the film has been leaked online.

Kesari Chapter 2 leaked online

According to media reports, the pirated versions of Kesari 2 has surfaced online on various platforms including Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla, Telegram, Movierulez, Telegram and others in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p.

Poster of Kesari Chapter 2 | Source: IMDb

Reportedly, if one would search for keywords on these sites- Kesari 2 Movie HD, Kesari 2 Movie Download, it is available.

Netizens reaction to Kesari Chapter 2

Hours after release, several netizens took to social media platform to give their verdict on the film. One user wrote, “#KesariChapter2 is absolutely phenomenal.A powerful tribute to India’s indomitable spirit.What a film with outstanding performances by @ActorMadhavan@akshaykumarand even @ananyapandayy.Gripping courtroom drama infused with patriotism. Brilliant work,definitely a must-watch!”.

Another user wrote, “Akshay Kumar returns with unmatched intensity in Kesari 2. Cinematography is stunning, capturing battle scenes. The BGM enhances the tension and drama especially during key moments of sacrifice & heroism. Easily one of the best movies of Bollywood. 4.5 stars #KesariChapter2”.

A film critic took to X and wrote, “#KesariChapter2Review : Watched #KesariChapter2 — it’s a genuinely well-intentioned courtroom drama based on C. Sankaran Nair’s fight against the British after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The way his legal battle is portrayed feels honest and engaging.#AkshayKumar delivers one of his better performances in recent times. @ActorMadhavan is solid too. Only gripe — Ananya Panday just doesn’t land as a lawyer. Bit of a miscast there.Overall a must watch!!”.