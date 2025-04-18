Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Not Amongst Top 5 Bollywood Openers Of 2025, Mints 3 Times Less Than Kesari

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama Kesari 2 hit the big screens on the occasion of Good Friday. The film's slow advance bookings had indicated that it would take a low opening at the box office, and it collected a little over ₹7 crore on day 1 despite its holiday release.

Kesari 2 is facing competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, which seems to be winning the favour of the audience, seemingly due to its action genre.

Kesari 2 scores a low opening at the box office

Kesari 2 collected ₹7.5 crore on day 1 at the box office. Its competitor Jaat continued to remain steady and minted over ₹4.2 crore on Friday as its second weekend began on a positive note. Jaat, so far, has minted ₹65.90 crore and will look to touch the ₹80 crore mark as the 2nd weekend winds up on Sunday.

Kesari 2, meanwhile, is not amongst the top 5 Hindi openers of 2025 so far. It did marginally better than Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹5.5 crore) and scored equal to Ram Charan's Game Changer (Hindi). Kesari (2019), of which Chapter 2 is a thematic sequel, minted as much as three times more than its sequel did on its opening day (₹21.06 crore).

Kesari 2: Will positive reviews boost collections?

As Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh hit the theatres today, fans have expressed their admiration for the strong storyline and performance of the actors. The historical drama, which delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, highlighting the fight for justice against the British Empire.