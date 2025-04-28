Kesari 2 Plagiarism Row: Yahya Bootwala And Dharma Productions 'Amicably Solve' Differences, YouTuber Announces Truce

Updated April 28th 2025, 16:03 IST
Kesari Chapter 2 writer Sumit Saxena landed in hot waters when YouTuber Yahya Bootwala accused him of ‘copying' his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre for a dialogue in the movie. The poet took to his Instagram account to share proof that the monologue delivered by Ananya Panday in the courtroom drama is a direct liftoff from his 2020 poem. A day later, the spoken word artist again shared a post stating that his earlier video was taken down, and the makers are yet to give him credit for using his lines. The parties, however, seem to have reached a truce. On April 28, Yahya Bootwala, without divulging many details, shared that the issue has been settled with the Kesari 2 producers.
On April 28, YouTuber Yahya Bootwala, who accused Kesari Chapter 2 writers of ‘copying' his poem without giving credit in the Akshay Kumar film, took to his Instagram account to announce that the issue has been resolved. In a note expressing gratitude, he wrote, “So doston, the producers and I have managed to amicably solve this issue in the best interest of both parties. Thankyou guys for your support in these 2 days, you guys have been very kind.”
Followers of the YouTuber who have been closely following the issue asked him to share the details of the terms of resolution. Some even questioned him if the Kesari Chapter 2 makers have agreed to pay him monetarily and give him credit for the dialogue. The artist is yet to reply to the comments. Dharma Productions or any member of the team of Kesari Chapter 2 has not made any comment on the issue since the beginning.
