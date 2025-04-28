Kesari 2 Plagiarism Row: Yahya Bootwala And Dharma Productions 'Amicably Solve' Differences, YouTuber Announces Truce

Kesari Chapter 2 writer Sumit Saxena landed in hot waters when YouTuber Yahya Bootwala accused him of ‘copying' his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre for a dialogue in the movie. The poet took to his Instagram account to share proof that the monologue delivered by Ananya Panday in the courtroom drama is a direct liftoff from his 2020 poem. A day later, the spoken word artist again shared a post stating that his earlier video was taken down, and the makers are yet to give him credit for using his lines. The parties, however, seem to have reached a truce. On April 28, Yahya Bootwala, without divulging many details, shared that the issue has been settled with the Kesari 2 producers.

Kesari 2 plagiarism row ends

On April 28, YouTuber Yahya Bootwala, who accused Kesari Chapter 2 writers of ‘copying' his poem without giving credit in the Akshay Kumar film, took to his Instagram account to announce that the issue has been resolved. In a note expressing gratitude, he wrote, “So doston, the producers and I have managed to amicably solve this issue in the best interest of both parties. Thankyou guys for your support in these 2 days, you guys have been very kind.”



