Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dip In Biz Of Akshay Kumar Starrer As Nation Mourns

Updated April 24th 2025, 00:10 IST
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama Kesari 2 released over the Good Friday-Easter weekend. The film's opening was slow, but the numbers picked up pace, and the first weekend concluded with ₹30 crore biz in India.
The first week started off on a decent note, with Monday and Tuesday numbers nearing the ₹5 crore mark. However, on Wednesday, the biz declined to ₹3.20 crore. One of the factors that can be attributed to the dip could be the national sentiment of mourning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, in which over 2 dozen civilians were killed and several injured by Pakistan-backed terrorists.
The total collection of the film so far has been ₹42.20 crore. It is unlikely that the film will enter the ₹50 crore mark in its first week. Sunny Deol's Jaat, meanwhile, also saw a decline in its numbers at the box office. The biz hovered above the ₹1.8 crore mark on its second Monday and Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, the film minted just ₹1.09 crore.
The film delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced by Dharma Productions, it released in theatres on April 18. The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.
The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Nair’s great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.
