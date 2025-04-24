Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Dip In Biz Of Akshay Kumar Starrer As Nation Mourns

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama Kesari 2 released over the Good Friday-Easter weekend. The film's opening was slow, but the numbers picked up pace, and the first weekend concluded with ₹30 crore biz in India.

The first week started off on a decent note, with Monday and Tuesday numbers nearing the ₹5 crore mark. However, on Wednesday, the biz declined to ₹3.20 crore. One of the factors that can be attributed to the dip could be the national sentiment of mourning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, in which over 2 dozen civilians were killed and several injured by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Kesarfi 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

The total collection of the film so far has been ₹42.20 crore. It is unlikely that the film will enter the ₹50 crore mark in its first week. Sunny Deol's Jaat, meanwhile, also saw a decline in its numbers at the box office. The biz hovered above the ₹1.8 crore mark on its second Monday and Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, the film minted just ₹1.09 crore.

Jaat released on April 10 | Image: X

What is Kesari 2 about?

The film delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced by Dharma Productions, it released in theatres on April 18. The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.