Chhorii 2 Trailer X Review: Netizens Hail Soha Ali Khan's Comeback After 7 Yrs In Nushrratt Starrer, Call Her 'Underrated Act

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video finally unveiled the trailer of Chhorii 2 starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. The horror flick clip has has left people surprised and soon took to social media platforms to give their verdict.

Netizens reaction to Chhorri 2 trailer

Apart from the OTT platform, the team of Chhorii 2 also shared the trailer on their respective social media handles and many gushed about the video. In the beginning of the trailer, a woman tells the story to a little girl, “There was a very big kingdom, it had a king. One day a girl was born in his house. The king got angry.' The girl asks, 'Why angry?' Then the woman says- 'Because the king wanted a boy, definitely not a girl.' The girl asks in surprise, 'What happened next?' It is told, 'The king called his maid.' After this, the veiled actress Soha Ali Khan is seen in a very scary look.

Many netizens declared the video as spine-chilling. One user wrote, “Soha alia khan after a long time she is really an underrated actress”. Another user wrote, “Glad to see T-Series producing it this time plus Soha Ali Khan, oh my god never even imagined in this kind of role”. “Looks promising”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Pure goosebumps”. For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan makes comeback after 7 years with this horror-flick. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in which she played the role of Ranjana.

File photo of Nushrratt Bharuccha | Source: IMDb

All about Nushrratt Bharuccha about Chhorri 2

The much-awaited sequel is directed by Vishal Furia and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in the lead roles.Apart from the lead role, the film will also star Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles. Chhorii 2 is set to release in cinemas on April 11, 2025.