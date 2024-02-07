English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Exclusive/ Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Weighs In On Pap Culture: I Don’t Like The Facade...

A young lad from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Siddhant highlighted that he had limited exposure growing up and expressed how the sudden scrutiny affected him.

Mugdha Kapoor
Siddhant Chaturvedi
A file photo of Siddhant Chaturvedi. | Image:Instagram/Siddhant Chaturvedi
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In Bollywood, where stardom can be as fleeting as it is dazzling, 'outsider' Siddhant Chaturvedi has emerged as a talent to reckon with. His journey from the breakout success of Gully Boy to the unexpected challenges faced with Bunty Aur Babli 2 reflects the unpredictable nature of the film industry. In a recent interview with Republic, Siddhant, whose latest outing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan dives into the complexities of adolescence, portraying the tumultuous journey of self-discovery and identity formation in the age of social media, shed light on the impact of social media on him, coping with criticism, and his take on the paparazzi culture.

Riding the wave of success

Siddhant's Bollywood debut in Gully Boy was nothing short of a whirlwind. The film not only showcased his acting prowess but also thrust him into the limelight, making him a talking point on social media. Reflecting on that period, Siddhant expressed his initial excitement, saying, "After Gully Boy, I was very excited. I was really enjoying it for the first 8 to 9 months. I was like...wow."

A still from Gully Boy | Image: IMDb

 

The success of Gully Boy also coincided with the rising popularity of the rap scene, contributing to the fervor around the film. However, the subsequent release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 did not receive the expected response at the box office, prompting Siddhant to reassess his approach. He shared, "When few of the films didn't work and the pandemic happened, the whole consumer behavior and everything changed. It's then that I thought, I should just take a step back and work on my craft, work on the (film) choices."

Siddhant acknowledged the impact of social media on his journey, recognising the shift in consumer behavior during the pandemic. When questioned about the influence of negative comments and criticism on social media, he candidly admitted, "It does (affect me). It's not like I don't care. I do...because I think since the last two years, there was not much happening."

Advertisement
A file photo of Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

 

The actor shared his experience of reading comments on platforms like Reddit, where he encountered remarks about being overrated. Despite the initial urge to respond, Siddhant realised that engaging with trolls from fake profiles was not in line with his authentic self. He said, "At times I almost went and justified myself from a fake profile. But then I was like, no, this is not me."

Advertisement

Siddhant on navigating criticism and trolls

A young lad from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Siddhant highlighted that he had limited exposure growing up and expressed how the sudden scrutiny and opinions affected him. He shared, "I had no clue. I come from a background where there wasn't so much exposure when I was growing up, there weren't so many eyes on me. Suddenly, there are so many eyes on me, and people were talking things about me. It kind of affects, because I have not been trained or conditioned like that. I am learning."

Advertisement
A file photo of Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

 

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the online world, Siddhant emphasised the importance of learning to take feedback constructively. He shared, "I think it's a journey, where you eventually learn to take the feedback. I cannot mute it. This is the world we live in, and people have the right to give feedback. At the same time, I try to take what is necessary and eliminate what's not. I try to balance it out. And I think I'm still learning."

Advertisement

The actor admitted to experiencing "sleepless nights" while grappling with online feedback, eventually deciding to let his work speak for itself. He said, "I thought...let my work speak for myself." Siddhant revealed that the evolving nature of the industry and the demands of social media compelled him to take a step back and reassess his priorities.

Paparazzi culture and the facade of stardom

Delving into the world of celebrity sightings and paparazzi, Siddhant shared his perspective on the trend of capturing celebrities walking in and out of various places. He expressed his dissatisfaction, calling it a "waste" and questioning the authenticity of such efforts to remain relevant.

A file photo of Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

 

"I need films. I need good films. I need good work to even be confident to walk out of that restaurant and just smile at people and wave. If that is not happening, the work is not speaking for me, I don't like the facade of just trying to be relevant and maintain the stardom where I am," Siddhant asserted.

The actor further emphasised his commitment to authenticity, stating, "Buying a car or just posting selfies from a vacation or all of that...I just feel that's all a waste because if I'm not serving my audience, then I feel I don't deserve it."

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement