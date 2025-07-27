Khosla Ka Ghosla Sequel In The Works, But Anupam Kher And Boman Irani May Not Return

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) was a cult hit and remains one of the most loved Hindi comedy movies. It was made by Dibakar Banerjee, who also introduced the Indian audiences to the dark comedy genre. Two decades on, according to reports, a sequel to it is in the works. However, Dibakar may not be directly involved with the project, or so it seems.

Umesh Bist of Pagglait fame has reportedly been tapped in to write and direct the Khosla Ka Ghosla sequel and it is said that the script is locked. According to Pinkvilla, the team has moved on to the casting stage and have finalised Huma Qureshi as one of the leads.

"Huma has come on board as one of the main characters of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. She heard the script and loved what is on paper," a source in the know revealed. Huma is also part of Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and the rumoured Khosla Ka Ghosla sequel looks like a good addition to her filmography. Additionally, it has also come to light that this movie will be an extension of the Khosla Ka Ghosla "world". More details known so far include the shooting period, with the report claiming that the film is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year. It may release in 2026.

Khosla Ka Ghosla released in 2006 and won a National Award | Image: IMDb