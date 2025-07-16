Kiara Advani Wants Her Daughter To Be Like Kareena Kapoor, Old Video Resurfaces After Actress Welcomes Baby Girl With Sidharth Malhotra | Watch

Updated 16 July 2025 at 09:58 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl on July 15. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year and are yet to officially confirm the birth of their daughter. In an earlier conversation, the Kabir Singh actress spoke about the quality she would like her daughters to have.
Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani co-starred in the 2019 movie, Good Newzz. During the promotional events of the film, the actors attended several pre-release events. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani, who was not even married then, was asked if she wanted to have a girl or a boy at the time. The actress replied, “I just want two healthy babies that God can gift me." She also expressed a desire to have two boys and two girls.
In the same conversation, Kiara was asked about the qualities of Kareena Kapoor that she would like her daughter to have. The actress said, "Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She is a 10 on 10." The video has resurfaced after Kiara's delivery.
The couple are the latest celebrities to welcome a baby girl. While the Shershaah actors are yet to confirm the news themselves, reports suggest that both the mother and the baby are healthy. The actress was taken to H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined their peers who are also girl parents. Couples such as Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, and Varun Dhawan-Natasa Dalal have all welcomed daughters recently.
Published 16 July 2025 at 09:56 IST