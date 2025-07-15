Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl: Reports

Updated 15 July 2025 at 23:10 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly been blessed with a baby girl. The Shershaah actors announced their first pregnancy in February and welcomed their daughter on July 15.
The actors have not revealed the name of their newborn or her face as yet.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first crossed paths at the after-party of the latter's film, Lust Stories, in 2018. They confessed that sparks flew between them instantly. The following year, the couple were rumoured to have begun dating. Their New Year's Eve celebration in South Africa further strengthened the speculations. In 2021, Sidharth and Kiara co-starred in the war drama, Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a fan favourite and a testament to their romance. In 2022, during a chat show appearance, Kiara admitted that she is ‘more than just friends' with the Student of the Year fame.
The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. 2 years later, on February 28, the couple announced their first pregnancy in a sweet social media post. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now parents.
