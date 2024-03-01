English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Kiara Advani Steals The Show With Her Look At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

Kiara Advani recently shared her look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party held on the first day of their pre-wedding bash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:Instagram
The pre-nuptial functions of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are currently taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The coveted event is being attended by several celebrities as it moves to its 2nd day of festivities with cocktail night. Actress Kiara Advani revealed her look for the evening in an Instagram post on Friday. 

Kiara Advani stuns in a black evening gown

Kiara was dressed in a black bodycon dress that featured a striking deep neckline and consisted of a bunch of flowers on the right shoulder. The actress' choice of accessories was just white stoned ear cuffs—showing that true elegance lies in simplicity. 

She looked flawless thanks to the expert styling of Lakshmi Lehr. Her hair was done into a chic bun that added a touch of royal sophistication to her exquisite ensemble. Her makeup, a masterful combination of sheer light highlighter and expertly applied kohl, emphasized her natural beauty.

Who else will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

The guest list includes India's top billionaires, such as Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, as well as megastars from the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends ranging from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

International business leaders Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild will also make an appearance at the event. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 21:54 IST

