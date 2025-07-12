Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Welcome Baby Today? Family Spotting At Clinic Sparks Buzz | Watch

Updated 12 July 2025 at 14:07 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted outside a clinic today. The couple was accompanied by their family members on the visit. The full family visit to the clinic has sparked rumours about Kiara Advani's delivery date. Social media users are speculating that the actress is in her last trimester and is due to deliver soon.
On July 12, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at a maternity clinic. The couple was accompanied by their parents on the visit. The mom-to-be avoided the paparazzi and hid her baby bump behind an umbrella. She made a hasty exit from her car and into the clinic in order to avoid getting caught.
Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, sported a casual look. He donned a light blue checkered shirt and teamed it with a denim pants. Both Kiara and Sid hid their faces behind a face mask in order to avoid picking up an infection. A video of the couple exiting the clinic is now viral on social media. As soon as the videos of the couple with their family surfaced online, netizens speculated that the couple might be welcoming their baby today. However, the actors exited the clinic, confirming that they were there just for a regular checkup.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced their pregnancy on February 28 in an Instagram post. The couple shared an adorable photo holding mittens in their hand and wrote a caption calling their baby a "greatest gift". They shared an adorable post and captioned it as “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoticon). Coming soon.”
Friends and followers of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the parents-to-be. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of Shershaah (2021) and fell in love during the filming. However, the couple only confirmed their relationship in 2022. They got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their families and close friends.
