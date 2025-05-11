Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Mom-to-be Kiara Advani On Mother's Day, Actress Shares Unseen Photos From Wedding

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared heartwarming posts for their mothers on Instagram. Along with the post for his mother, the Shershaah actor also extended wishes of the day to his wife, who is expecting their first baby. Their post has now gone viral on social media.

Mother's Day posts of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani go viral

On May 11, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a post on Mother's Day. The actress shared pictures with her mother and her mother-in-law. She includes unseen photos from her wedding day as part of her wish. In one of the photos, Kiara could be seen dolled up as a bride for her big day while her mother helps her drape the dupatta over her head. In another photo, the couple could be seen taking their saat pheras when Kiara was caught having a candid conversation with her mother-in-law. The photos were not shared by either Kiara or Sidharth before this.



Also Read: Mother's Day 2025: Virat Shares Unseen Photo Of Anushka With Vamika

A screengrab of Kiara Advani's post | Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 7, 2023. The fairytale affair took place in Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. Family members and close friends of the couple, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra and Juhi Chawla, made it to the wedding festivities. February has proven to be extra special for the couple. This year, the actor duo announced their first pregnancy on February 28.



Also Read: Unfazed By Controversy, Ravi-Kenishaa Attend Wedding Reception Together

Sidharth included Kiara Advani in his Mother's Day post, which won the hearts of social media users. In the first photo, the actor shared a monochrome photo of himself with his mother. In the next photo, he shared a photo with his mother while they were on a video call with Kiara and his mother. In the third photo, the actor shared a mirror selfie clicked by Kiara with her mother and mother-in-law. He shared the post with the caption, "Love You Mom ❤️ It all begins with you, but this Mother’s Day feels a little more special. Because now it’s not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day! ❤️"



Also Read: Preity Zinta Apologises For Her 'Curt' Behaviour At Dharamshala Stadium