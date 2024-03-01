Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Yodha. The makers of the action thriller, slated for a mid-March theatrical release, shared the trailer of the film earlier today. Kiara Advani has now shared a shoutout for the same with a unique compliment.

Kiara Advani gives a shoutout to Sidharth Malhotra's next



Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share the recently released trailer of Yodha. Tagging all the key players in the production, Kiara's caption, giving a shoutout to the same, read, "Bangingggg Trailer @sidmalhitra so proud of you...Killing it guys!!" It is worth noting how when the trailer for Sidharth's first web series - the Rohit Shetty directed Indian Police Force had released, Kiara had shared a similar shoutout, also lovingly referring to her husband as 'Dilli ka launda'.

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha will feature Sidharth Malhotra take on the role of an officer. Following his father's legacy, Sidharth's character will be an officer on a mission flanked by Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani as the female leads.

Sidharth Malhotra has full faith in Yodha's potential



The teaser for Yodha was shared by the makers on February 19 and received a generally positive response from the audience. Sidharth, in a press statement, expressed how the love received by the teaser made it inevitable to make an even more power-packed trailer - one that truly sets the tone for the film.

He said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. (If the teaser was so riveting, the trailer had to follow suit). I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on March 15th."