Kiara Advani vs Sidharth Malhotra: Toxic To Clash With Vvan At Box Office, Will Bollywood Film Shift Release?

After a series of delays, the makers of Toxic have announced yet another release date for the movie. On the ocassion of Father's Day, the makers of the movie announced that the Geethu Mohandas directorial will hit the big screens on August 26. The release coincides with festivals such as Onam and Rakshabandhan (August 28), giving the film an extended holiday run.

Toxic is headlined by Yash and features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vashisht in pivotal roles. With the new release date, the pan-India action drama has landed in a box office clash with Bollywood movies, Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor and Vvan starring Sidharth Malhotra.

In March, earlier this year, it was announced that the folk thriller led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannah Bhatia will arrive on the big screen on August 28. This means the film will release 2 days after Toxic. If both movies stay put with their release dates, then this would mean a clash of husband and wife, Sidharth and Kiara, at the box office. The amusing situation is rare in the industry. However, there have been no updates on Vvan from the filmmakers yet. There is a possibility that the film might defer its release, especially given the scale and hype for Toxic. An official statement from the makers of Vvan on the clash is awaited.

About Toxic and delay in release

The Yash starrer is one of the most anticipated films. The movie was earlier slated to release on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge. At the time, the makers postponed the release, citing the tense situation in the Gulf countries. They later announced that the movie will be released on June 4. However, the film missed that release date, too.

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