Toxic New Release Date Announced: Yash's Highly Delayed Film To Finally Hit The Big Screens On Rakshabandhan With Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The pan-Indian actioner also starring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara, was earlier slated to release on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the makers decided to postpone the film to the last moment. After months of speculation, the new release date of Toxic has finally been announced.



As per a new statement, Toxic will hit the big screens on August 26. The release date is critical as it coincides with festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Onam, which will likely drive in holiday business for the movie. Not just this, the Kannada flick will also clash at the box office with Bollywood biggies such as Maddock's Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Vvan. With Toxic getting a new release date, it will be seen whether the other movies decide to change their release dates.