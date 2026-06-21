Toxic New Release Date Announced: Yash's Highly Delayed Film To Finally Hit The Big Screens On Rakshabandhan With Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha
After a series of delays, the makers of Yash starrer Toxic have announced that the film will now release on August 26, which coincides with Rakshabandhan, Onam and the release of Maddock's Eetha.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The pan-Indian actioner also starring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara, was earlier slated to release on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the makers decided to postpone the film to the last moment. After months of speculation, the new release date of Toxic has finally been announced.
As per a new statement, Toxic will hit the big screens on August 26. The release date is critical as it coincides with festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Onam, which will likely drive in holiday business for the movie. Not just this, the Kannada flick will also clash at the box office with Bollywood biggies such as Maddock's Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Vvan. With Toxic getting a new release date, it will be seen whether the other movies decide to change their release dates.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. Toxic features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4 and now to August 26. According to the makers, the latest decision follows the film's showcase at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.
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