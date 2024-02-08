Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Kiara Advani Throws a Romantic Birthday Bash for Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today and on the occasion of his 39th birthday, Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today and on the occasion of his 39th birthday, his wife and actress Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt video. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of videos from Sidharth Malhotra's intimate birthday bash. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Love.”

Kiara Advani shares glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash

Along with a heartfelt birthday wish, Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash. During the party, Kiara donned a black dress while Sidharth Malhotra kept it cool and comdy in a multi coloured sweatshirt. The actress further shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and hugging each other to commemorate the day. Not just that, but Kiara also dropped a video of Sidharth relishing his birthday cake. Take a look.

Sidharth Malhotra's cake | Image: Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Instagram


 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Instagram

 

Celebs arrive for Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash

On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash, all of his close friends arrived at his home to celebrate his big day. Filmmaker Shakun Natra, with whom Sidharth Malhotra has worked in the film titled Kapoor and Sons was also spotted arriving at his home. Not just him, but Kiara's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, also made a stylish entry at the birthday bash.

Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra's first picture of 2024

On January 1, 2024, Kiara shared the couple's snowboarding adventure through Instagram. The photo captured Kiara and Sidharth enjoying the snowy landscape together. Kiara donned a silver puffer jacket while Sidharth sported a grey-toned jacket, both adorned with snow goggles. Kiara light-heartedly commented on their appearance, adding a humorous touch to the picturesque moment.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship blossomed during the filming of Shershaah, resulting in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. Their celebration of personal moments away from the public eye resonates with their fans, portraying love in its cherished private moments. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

