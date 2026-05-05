King: New Leak From Song Shoot Reveals Deepika Padukone's Growing Baby Bump | Watch

Deepika Padukone surprised fans with her pregnancy reveal on April 19. After marrying Ranveer Singh in November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. Now, the celebrity couple's family is set to expand further as they are expecting another baby later this year.

After her tumultuous exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika has Atlee's Raaka and Siddharth Anand's King in her lineup. King is set to release in December this year, while Raaka is currently deep in production and is expected to hit the big screens only next year or beyond.

Currently, Deepika is filming for King. However, on Raaka sets, her action scenes will be shot using a dupe, as per reports. Leaked videos and images from King sets have generated immense excitement for the film already, and in a new video, Deepika's growing baby bump is also clearly visible.

Advertisement

The team of King is currently shooting a romantic song sequence in South Africa. In the latest leak, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika were seen shooting a romantic sequence by a beach during sunset. The golden hour grabs look stunning, but what's more exciting is Deepika's baby bump and her commitment to work even during her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Deepika was seen in a white dress on the beach as she filmed for King. A large film unit was stationed nearby to manage the shoot while the day progressed as usual for locals.

On leaked images and videos from the King set, director Siddharth Anand also posted a note on X, asking fans not to circulate the unverified glimpses.

King director requested fans to not leak images and videos from set | Image: X