Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare, and the entire family, including the veteran actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao, were among the few guests. She not only partook in pre-wedding festivities but enjoyed it to the hilt. In a recent interview, she opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan and her bond with him, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, and kids Ira and Junaid.

Kiran Rao on her bond with Aamir Khan's family

Speaking to The Week, Kiran shared that she hangs out with Reena Dutta and enjoys Monday night dinners together. It comes "very naturally" as people to be inclusive and never feel something they didn't have to think about. “We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together,” she added.

Kiran Rao on her divorce from Aamir Khan

Kiran, who recently went on a drive with Aamir and his son Azad, shared that she and Aamir didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; they just separated. She added they all live in the same housing society. While her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law live upstairs, Reena lives next door, and Nuzhat Khan (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. “These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family,” she concluded.

About Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's relationship

Aamir and Kiran married in December 2005 after Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. They met on the sets of Lagaan where Rao was one of the film's assistant directors. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011 (through a surrogate mother). However, after 15 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021. Aamir has two kids - Junaid and Ira with his first wife Reena, whom he divorced after 16 years of marriage.