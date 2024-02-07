English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Kiran Rao Opens Up About Her Divorce From Aamir Khan, Reveals Relation With Reena Dutta, Ira

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao shared that she hangs out with Reena Dutta and enjoys Monday night dinners with the actor's family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan with the family. | Image:Ira Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare, and the entire family, including the veteran actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao, were among the few guests. She not only partook in pre-wedding festivities but enjoyed it to the hilt. In a recent interview, she opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan and her bond with him, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, and kids Ira and Junaid.

Kiran Rao on her bond with Aamir Khan's family

Speaking to The Week, Kiran shared that she hangs out with Reena Dutta and enjoys Monday night dinners together. It comes "very naturally" as people to be inclusive and never feel something they didn't have to think about. “We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together,” she added.

Kiran Rao on her divorce from Aamir Khan

Kiran, who recently went on a drive with Aamir and his son Azad, shared that she and Aamir didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; they just separated. She added they all live in the same housing society. While her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law live upstairs, Reena lives next door, and Nuzhat Khan (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. “These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family,” she concluded.

About Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's relationship

Aamir and Kiran married in December 2005 after Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. They met on the sets of Lagaan where Rao was one of the film's assistant directors. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011 (through a surrogate mother). However, after 15 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021. Aamir has two kids - Junaid and Ira with his first wife Reena, whom he divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News35 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement