Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma's Film Opens A Little Over ₹1 Crore Amid Negative Reviews, Dhurandhar Craze

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: The Kapil Sharma starrer is a sequel to the 2015 film, which was the debut of the comedian at the big screens. The first film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office, at the expense of which the celebrity chat show host cracked several jokes. The sequel also seems to be going that way.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 hit the big screens on December 12. At the time, multiplexes were already dominated by the shows of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which remains the first choice of cinegoers. This, coupled with the negative word of mouth for Kapil Sharma's film, led to the lukewarm opening of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.



Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 fails to secure a decent opening

As per Sacnilk, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 opened to lukewarm ₹1.75 crore. The collection is insipid because the movie features an ensemble cast and belongs to the comedy genre, which is a sure-shot box office hit. However, upon the release of the movie, cinegoers who caught the early shows took to their social media accounts to share the first reviews of the movie. The unanimous verdict of social media users pointed to the movie being subpar. Some even called it a ‘disaster’.

Just like the first film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows the life of protagonist Kapil Sharma, who is in a relationship with multiple women at the same time. In the sequel, he is shown to have already been married three times, yet he looks forward to marrying the woman he truly loves. Along with Kapil Sharma, the movie also features Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and Sushant Singh. After the theatrical run, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Pyaar 2 will stream on JioHotstar.



