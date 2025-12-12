Updated 12 December 2025 at 23:46 IST
Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 8: Mammootty Starrer Records Lowest Single Day Biz Since Release
Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 8: Mammootty starrer crime thriller, in which the Mollywood star essays the role of a serial killer on the loose, is performing well at the box office. It has been running in cinema halls for over a week now and is already in the list of top 10 highest grossing Malayalam films of the year. The week 1 collection stood at ₹26.3 crore. The movie is expected to pick up some pace in the second weekend. Here's how it has performed at the ticket window.
How much has Kalamkaval earned in 8 days?
Due to a jump in demand for the film, the screen count for Kalamkaval was increased in Kerala after its released. After a strong opening weekend, it has slowed down. On 2nd Friday (December 12), the movie collected ₹1.65 crore. This is the lowest single day biz in its run so far. After 8 days, the domestic collection stands at ₹28 crore. A jump on Saturday and Sunday can push the biz to ₹35 crore mark. Overseas, Kalamkaval is performing significantly better.
Mammootty's performance in Kalamkaval earns immense praise
Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist named Stanley Das. It's also his return to the part he plays best - a serial killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films, including Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by SI Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat-and-mouse chase and other plot twists form the core of this slow-burn investigative thriller.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 23:46 IST