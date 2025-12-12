Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 8: Mammootty Starrer Records Lowest Single Day Biz Since Release

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 8: Mammootty starrer crime thriller, in which the Mollywood star essays the role of a serial killer on the loose, is performing well at the box office. It has been running in cinema halls for over a week now and is already in the list of top 10 highest grossing Malayalam films of the year. The week 1 collection stood at ₹26.3 crore. The movie is expected to pick up some pace in the second weekend. Here's how it has performed at the ticket window.

How much has Kalamkaval earned in 8 days?

Due to a jump in demand for the film, the screen count for Kalamkaval was increased in Kerala after its released. After a strong opening weekend, it has slowed down. On 2nd Friday (December 12), the movie collected ₹1.65 crore. This is the lowest single day biz in its run so far. After 8 days, the domestic collection stands at ₹28 crore. A jump on Saturday and Sunday can push the biz to ₹35 crore mark. Overseas, Kalamkaval is performing significantly better.

Mammootty plays a serial killer whose preys on women in Kalamkaval | Image: X

Mammootty's performance in Kalamkaval earns immense praise