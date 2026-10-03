Komal Rani Defends Wearing Sindoor; Fires Back At Divya Khossla, Kashmera Shah Amid Affair Rumours With Govinda

Komal Rani Swarnkar has been in the news due to her growing closeness with veteran actor Govinda. Rumours are rife that the duo are dating. Amid this, they visited Lalbaugcha Raja together. While on her way back, she was seen sporting sindoor, and this led to heavy criticism. Now, she has reacted to the same and even gave a befitting reply to Divya Khossla and Kashmera Shah without naming them.

Komal Rani defends wearing sindoor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Komal penned a 3-page note addressing all the criticisms. Among them was the sindoor controversy. She wrote, "I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships.”

'Since when did going out with my hero become a matter of shame'

Komal also addressed the hate she is receiving for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with her Roopa co-star Govinda. She reminded the trolls that other celebs also visit temples and other places with their co-stars. "Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or "Dikhawa" for others? And when these very so -called celebrities visit various public places with their own male co- stars to promote their Films. Don't they feel ashamed when they do exactly the same thing themselves?" Komal questioned.

Without taking names, she further addressed how a few celebs are attacking her to show support to Sunita Ahuja. She wrote, "Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed- out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.”

Advertisement

"I do not consider such women worthy of judging me-especially those who idolise and support people who have spent their lives drinking all night, indulging in multiple affairs with other men, and even fantasising about one-night stands with three three men in their old age, while publicly humiliating for their own fame to the very husbands they lived with and benefited from throughout their lives. I honestly don't give a damn whether these people thinnk that I am a good person or a bad one," she added.

Komal Rani concluded her note by writing, "I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else. They behave like man-eaters-women who destroy their husbands' dignity and reputation. Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true: your dignity is in your own hands. People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed.”

Advertisement