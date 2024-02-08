English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Konkona SenSharma On Speaking in UP Accent For Omkara: My Throat Used to Get Dry

Konkona SenSharma won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress in the film Omkara which also starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Omkara
Omkara (2006): Konkona’s portrayal of Indu Tyagi in Omkara was well received, and she went on to receive the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Konkona SenSharma features in the lead role in the recent web series Killer Soup. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee and is streaming on Netflix. During the promotional spree of the show, the actress opened up about her stint in Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Omkara. The actress, who is Bengali revealed that she struggled in getting the UP accent right for the movie.

Konkona SenSharma admits struggling catching up on the UP accent 

Konkona SenSharma featured in the National-award winning film Omkara (2006). The film is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi. The film was a screen adaptation of the Shakespearean novel Othello. In the film, Konkona played the role of Indu Tyagi, a native of Meerut, and so the actress had to incorporate the accent and mannerisms of the city. 

Omkara official poster | Image: IMDb

Talking about the challenges she faced while shooting, the actress recalled in a conversation with ANI, “I was like they have asked me to do it...I just have to learn my lines and that accent. It was very tough to learn that UP accent being a Bengali. My throat used to become dry before every shot.”

Konkona SenSharma talks about her experience of working with Vishal Bhardwaj 

In the same conversation, the actress also detailed her experience of working with director Vishal Bhardwaj on the film. She stated, “He tells you what he wants and then he lets you do it. If you are not giving him what he wants, then he comes quietly and tells you the little things then he will get that out of you, which is wonderful. I remember how he spoke to me, it was beautiful, and that performance...I feel changed.” 

Konkona SenSharma in Omkara | Image: IMDb

Konkona SenSharma won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for her performance in Omkara. In December 2022, the makers announced a remake of Omkara. However, no new update about the remake has been shared.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

