Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Kriti Almost Falls At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch, Shahid Kapoor Comes To Rescue

Amid a stylish trailer launch, the film's Valentine's Week release adds to the excitement, marking the first collaboration between the lead actors.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti trips in trailer launch
Kriti trips in trailer launch | Image:Kriti trips in trailer launch
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been in the news since the film's announcement. The much-anticipated trailer for the film was finally unveiled today by the makers. Initially slated for October 2023 and later pushed to December 7, the film has now found its spot in Valentine’s Week, adding an extra layer of romantic anticipation. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the talented duo.

Kriti Sanon almost falls at the film's trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon graced the trailer launch in style, with Kriti donning a strapless asymmetrical dress, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Shahid sported a cool look in a leather jacket and denims. A noteworthy moment occurred when Kriti, stepping out of the car, faced a minor hiccup as her stiletto got stuck. The very moment her co-star in the film Shahid Kapoor swiftly came to her aid.

The Trailer launch event

The trailer video kicks off with romantic sequences featuring Shahid and Kriti, exuding chemistry and charm. The storyline takes an unexpected turn when Shahid introduces Kriti, named Sifra, to his family, unaware that she is a robot. The unfolding drama reveals Kriti's seamless adaptation into the family until a night when she unexpectedly shuts down. Dimple Kapadia, playing Shahid's aunt, drops the bombshell – Kriti's battery is dead, and she's in charging mode, leaving Shahid in disbelief.

Advertisement

Exciting Valentine's week premiere

The film's journey towards release took a new turn with its placement in Valentine's Week, heightening the anticipation for a romantic cinematic experience. Last week, Maddock Films revealed the title on Instagram, announcing the film's release on February 9, 2024. The title, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, aligns with the theme of love and intrigue, setting the stage for a captivating story between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World32 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News40 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement