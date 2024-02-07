Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:42 IST
Kriti Almost Falls At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch, Shahid Kapoor Comes To Rescue
Amid a stylish trailer launch, the film's Valentine's Week release adds to the excitement, marking the first collaboration between the lead actors.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been in the news since the film's announcement. The much-anticipated trailer for the film was finally unveiled today by the makers. Initially slated for October 2023 and later pushed to December 7, the film has now found its spot in Valentine’s Week, adding an extra layer of romantic anticipation. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the talented duo.
Kriti Sanon almost falls at the film's trailer launch
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon graced the trailer launch in style, with Kriti donning a strapless asymmetrical dress, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Shahid sported a cool look in a leather jacket and denims. A noteworthy moment occurred when Kriti, stepping out of the car, faced a minor hiccup as her stiletto got stuck. The very moment her co-star in the film Shahid Kapoor swiftly came to her aid.
The Trailer launch event
The trailer video kicks off with romantic sequences featuring Shahid and Kriti, exuding chemistry and charm. The storyline takes an unexpected turn when Shahid introduces Kriti, named Sifra, to his family, unaware that she is a robot. The unfolding drama reveals Kriti's seamless adaptation into the family until a night when she unexpectedly shuts down. Dimple Kapadia, playing Shahid's aunt, drops the bombshell – Kriti's battery is dead, and she's in charging mode, leaving Shahid in disbelief.
Advertisement
Exciting Valentine's week premiere
The film's journey towards release took a new turn with its placement in Valentine's Week, heightening the anticipation for a romantic cinematic experience. Last week, Maddock Films revealed the title on Instagram, announcing the film's release on February 9, 2024. The title, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, aligns with the theme of love and intrigue, setting the stage for a captivating story between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.