Kriti Kharbanda Jets Off To Manesar To Kickstart Her Wedding Festivities | Watch

Kriti Kharbanda is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau and actor Pulkit Samrat. As per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 13 and will extend till March 16. The couple will get married on March 15. As the wedding will take place at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, in the Aravalli range, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted jetting off to the location from Mumbai.

Kriti Kharbanda jets off to Manesar

Kriti Kharbanda was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a casual attire. The actress is jetting off to Manesar to gear up for the wedding festivities, that will kickstart soon. Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat has already left for Manesar to prep for his wedding celebrations. Check out the video below.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda file photo | Image: X

All you need to know about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue | Image: X

The resort boasts palatial architecture and an interior that spans 300 acres of manicured landscapes and peacocks in the Aravalli Range. The resort has four presidential villas and 100 deluxe suites lined with pools, as well as South Asia's only 27-hole signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, which makes it an ideal wedding venue.