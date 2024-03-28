×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony Look Was An Ode To Her Mother, Grandmother: Bachpan Ka Sapna Tha...

Kriti Kharbanda has shared a series of photos from her "magical" chooda ceremony. She penned a long note elaborating about her look from the ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda with her family | Image:Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon have been keeping their followers on their toes by treating them to their pre-wedding photos. After dating for years, the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 15 at a luxury hotel in Gurugram, Haryana. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including the Fukrey cast - Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and others.

Another day, another pre-wedding photo of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon

On Thursday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share the photos from her chooda ceremony, one of the most significant ceremonies in a Punjabi wedding. In the caption, the actress penned a heartfelt note revealing that she is donning her grandmother's necklace and mother's bridal dupatta for the ceremony. It was her childhood dream to adorn them during her chooda ceremony. "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna that :)" she wrote.

Calling it a "magical morning," Kriti revealed that Pulkit was not part of the ceremony as they weren't allowed to meet or see each other before the pheras. However, when he saw the photos from the ceremony he was "bowled over". She continued, "While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :) I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over."

Opening up about why she opted for a red chooda, the actress shared that she always wanted "Laal chooda and traditional". Her family members tried to convince her but she stayed firm on her decision.

Kriti Kharbanda's Chooda ceremony ensemble

For the occasion, the actress opted for a green silk saree paired with a stylish off-shoulder blouse. She accessorised her look with her grandmother's gold necklace and matching earrings. She sported a nude makeup look and styled her hair in a ponytail. She is also donning a bridal mehendi on both her hands.

A few days ago, newlyweds celebrated their first Holi as married couple in Mumbai.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

