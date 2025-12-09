Kriti Sanon Begins Prep For Don 3 With 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh, Video Of Tere Ishk Mein Actress Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her latest release, the romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush. The movie is inching towards the ₹150 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office and has turned out to be a hit. Kriti is all prepped to feature in Don 3. As per rumours, after Kiara Advani backed out of the project, Kriti has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh. Director Farhan Akhtar has already confirmed that Don 3 is set to begin filming next year and it seems like Kriti has already begun her prep for the most awaited sequel.

On Tuesday, the Mimi actress was snapped at the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai, signaling that the project is in the final stages of pre-production and can go on the floors anytime soon.

Ranveer Singh, whose latest release Dhurandhar is running successfully in cinema halls after releasing on December 5, is taking over the mantle of Don from Shah Rukh Khan and is also expected to join Kriti and Farhan in meetings related to the forthcoming Don 3.

Don 3 was announced with a teaser video in August 2023. Ranveer is set to play the lead role of a suave international gangster in the latest reboot of the franchise. Despite being greenlit over two years back, Don 3 has still not gone on the floors. Farhan's involvement in his own movie 120 Bahadur and other work commitments have been cited as reasons behind Don 3 delay. As the movie awaited a confirmed production timeline, news surfaced that Kiara backed down from the upcoming reboot. As per reports, Kriti has now been roped in.

