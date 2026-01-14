Who Is Talwiinder, 28-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Rumoured To Be Dating Disha Patani?

Viral singing sensation, Talwiinder, better known for his masked man identity, has sparked heightened social media interest after sparking dating rumours with Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The actress, along with her friend Mouni Roy, attended the wedding ceremony of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. Along with the Nagin fame, Disha also seemed to be accompanied by Talwiinder Singh Sidhu. This started speculations about the two being in a relationship. However, neither Disha nor the singer has confirmed the rumours. It also remains unknown if the masked man in the inside videos from the wedding festivities is actually Talwiinder or not.

What do we know about Talwiinder Singh Sidhu?

Talwiinder Singh is a Punjabi singer-songwriter better known by his stage name Sidhu. He is reportedly based in the San Francisco Bay Area, USA. The singer rose to fame for creating a niche genre of fusion music that combines Punjabi beats, hip hop beats and latest electronic beats. Born on 23rd November 1997 in Amritsar, Punjab, Talwiinder hails from a Punjabi Sikh background. His family moved to the USA when he was 14 years old, and his cross-cultural upbringing helped him craft his one-of-a-kind music.

He debuted with his track in 2020, which found decent footprints on Spotify. However, the singer catapulted to fame with his viral 2022 tracks, Kammo Ji, Dhundhala and Funk Song. The singer boasts a special fan base among young listeners who enjoy his fusion tracks.



As much as his music, Talwiinder is known for keeping his face covered. The singer uses paint on his face to mask his identity in a unique, half-drawn manner. Some believe that this is his way of remembering his father, who was reportedly a father. However, most likely the singer concealed his face to carve a distinction for himself and let people know him for his music. Talwiinder Singh Sidhu has a reported networth of Rs. 11.5 crore, with most of his revenue collected from his music collaborations.

How did the Talwiinder-Disha Patani dating rumour begin?