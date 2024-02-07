English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Kriti Sanon Is 'Confident Enough' To Work With Shahid Kapoor Now, Talks About Their Shelved Film

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will star together in the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie will released on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is a romantic comedy that will hit the big screen on February 9. Ahead of the film’s release, Kriti Sanon has opened up about a film she was supposed to do with Shahid Kapoor eight years back. 

We worked together at the correct time: Kriti on a shelved film with Shahid

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor came together for a press conference ahead of the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. While speaking to the media, Sanon, who recently won a National Film Award for her performance in Mimi, revealed that she was supposed to work with Kapoor on a project years ago but it didn't materialise.

 

She said "Everything happens when it is supposed to happen. I believe that we worked together at the correct time as I have learnt my craft even better. I'm way more confident as an actor. Earlier, I would have been very nervous to be in front of him but now I'm confident enough to hold my own.” "We both really vibed. There are times when you don't have to make an effort to create chemistry because it comes out very naturally," she added.

Shahid Kapoor says he wanted to collaborate with Kriti Sanon from a long time 

Shahid Kapoor said he wanted to collaborate with Sanon as her work as an actor has "constantly improved over the past few years". "I believe this film needed a fresh pairing and it is very important for this genre. If the audiences like our work in the movie, then it gives us the opportunity to collaborate again together," he added.

 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, is set to release in theatres on February 9.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:42 IST

