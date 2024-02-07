Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Shelved Film With Shahid Kapoor: There’s a Right Time For Everything

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will share screen space in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film will hit the big screen on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon looked perfect together twinning in black ensembles. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is a romantic comedy that will hit the big screens on February 9, coinciding with Valentine's week. However, at the trailer launch of the film, Kriti shared that she was supposed to star with Shahid earlier as well. 

Kriti Sanon shares details about film Shahid Kapoor 

On January 18, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended the trailer launch of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Talking to the media at the vent the actress shared, “It’s my seventh film with Maddock and what’s amazing is that every time I work with Maddock, there’s something different, which is pushing the envelope and is exciting. I’ve been dying to do a love story.”  

Taling about sharing a screen with Shahid, the Adipurush actress said, “We (Shahid and I) were supposed to work about eight years ago and it didn’t happen and I think there’s a right time for every time, and this film does full justice. It’s a quirky film, it’s a funny film, this robot is extremely funny, at the heart of it, it’s a love story.” 

Shahid Kapoor says Kriti’s character in the film is new to the story 

At the event, Shahid Kapoor said the film gave him a break from the intense movies that he did in the recent past. His most recent feature was Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bloody Daddy and the actor also made his OTT series debut with Farzi. "It had been long since I'd done a film like that, I was doing slightly intense roles. What we brought to the genre was Kriti, because we haven’t done a movie together," he said.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image: IMDb

“I feel Sifra, which is Kriti’s character in this film, is what’s new about this love story. I found it fascinating when I heard the script that somebody could come up with an idea like that in 2024," he added.
(With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

