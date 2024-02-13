Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, debuted in theatres on February 9. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, the film narrates the love life of a young man who falls in love with a robot. The film has been running successfully at the box office and has garnered praise for its quirky and funny storyline. To witness the audience’s love for the movie firsthand, Kriti recently paid a surprise visit to one of the theatres in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon interacts with fans at Mumbai theatre

Kriti shared a clip from her surprise visit to the theatre on her Instagram handle on Monday, February 12. The actress can be seen dressed up in a black top and matching jeans as she interacts with the audience present in the hall. She is heard expressing gratitude to the fans for showering their film with love and appreciation.

The caption of her post read, “Audience’s love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! this is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all love pouring in for #TeriBaatonMeinUljhaJiya !! Thank you for loving Aryan & Sifra’s “impossible” si love story!”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya holds steady at the box office

The Shahid Kapoor starrer opened to a decent ₹6.7 crore at the box office. In the subsequent days, the movie has registered an upward trend in business. On day 2, which was the first Saturday of the film’s release, the movie raked in ₹9.65 crore.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, on Sunday the movie again registered an 8.8% growth. The collection amassed ₹10.5 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, the film has collected ₹26.85 crore. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel says, “Monday's performance is crucial, if it stays around 3.50-4 cr then lifetime collection will surpass ₹60 cr nett in India.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, released in theatres on February 9.