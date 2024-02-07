Advertisement

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. As just a few days left for the film to hit the theatres, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai where they discussed the various aspects of their film and co-stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. During the interaction, the actors opened up about working with yesteryear actors.

Inki improv itni bang on hai: Kriti Sanon on working with Dharmendra

Opening up about her experience working with the senior actor, Kriti revealed that Dharmendra used to make them laugh a lot and is "bang on" in improvs. "So, I just feel that he is a family man—so loving. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. Aur woh itna hasaate hain, inki improv itni bang on hai. Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, 'Oh no, we can't do another take.' He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Kriti Sanon calls Dimple Kapadia 'coolest'

When asked about Dimple Kapadia, the actress sounded impressed by her personality and called her the "coolest". She added, "Just the way she was carrying herself—unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen."

The actress also said that whatever Dimple Kapadia says is "so convincing" and one learns a lot while working with her.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film stars Kriti Sanon as a robot Sifra. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It will hit the theatres on February 9.