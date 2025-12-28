Kriti Sanon's 'I'm Not Comfortable In Two Piece' Comment Resurfaces Amid Cocktail 2 Bikini Scene Buzz | Watch

Kriti Sanon has ended this year on a high, with her only release Tere Ishk Mein performing well at the box office. After a slew of flops and some direct-to-OTT releases, she has finally proved her pull at the ticket window. The actress has also been filming for her upcoming rom-com Cocktail 2, with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Some portions of the movie have been filmed abroad already, with pictures of Kriti's skimpy tropical looks going viral.

Kriti Sanon's bold looks from Cocktail 2 have gone viral | Image: X

It is said that Kriti will also don a bikini onscreen for the first time in Cocktail 2. Her BTS looks have already hinted that she will play a Deepika Padukone-like bold role in Cocktail sequel. Since Deepika donned a bikini in the first installment of the movie, fans are expecting Kriti to do something similar.

In the midst of her bikini scene buzz, an old audition tape of the actress has gone viral in which she says that she is not comfortable "wearing a two piece". The clip appears to be from the time when she just started out in the film industry and was giving her auditions for roles that might suit her.

Meanwhile, speaking about Cocktail 2, Kriti said recently, "I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com. And yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail.” The movie is expected to release sometime in 2026.