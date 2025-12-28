Updated 28 December 2025 at 22:53 IST
Krystle Dsouza Says Ranveer Singh 'Let Her Have Her Moment' At Dhurandhar Event, Netizens Weigh It Against Shahid Kapoor's Claims
Conflicting claims about Ranveer Singh's professional behaviour are being dissected on social media after his Dhurandhar co-star Krystle Dsouza praised him for his generosity.
Ranveer Singh is currently basking the mega success of his latest release Dhurandhar. The spy actioner has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office and is aiming for more. The movie has been praised for its character driven performances from the entire cast, instead of the narrative relying on a singular act.
In a recent interview, actress Krystle Dsouza opened up about her experience of sharing the stage with Ranveer Singh at the song launch event of Dhurandhar. A viral clip saw Krystle dancing on her track Shararat from the movie, while Ranveer joined her to boost her morale and matched steps with her.
Recalling the time, Krystle said that it was big of Ranveer to "let her have her moment" at the Dhurandhar pre-release event. "It is so big of him and so you know caring, you know, you see a different side of a person where they want you to shine. They know this is your moment and he is letting you have your moment. And very few actors, specially, are okay with that, are supportive of that, and this is something I will always remember for the rest of my life. The way he made me feel for my song launch on that day. You know, he could have just let me be, even sitting down while he was on stage launching the song and that would also be big enough for me that Ranveer Singh is dancing on the song that is big enough for me, but the fact that he came, he pulled me on stage and said, it is your song you do the steps I’ll copy,” Krystle told India Forums.
Krystle comments about Ranveer's generosity is now being weighed against Shahid Kapoor's old remarks. In an interview, Shahid talked about how he was made to "feel lesser" by his co-stars, which was unacceptable to him. While Shahid did not name the celebs, many have long thought that he hinted at Ranveer and Deepika Padukone regarding being treated unfairly on set as the trio worked together on Padmaavat.
Cuing Krystle's latest comments, there seems to be a contrast in Ranveer's professional behaviour with his co-stars.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 December 2025 at 22:41 IST