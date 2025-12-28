Krystle Dsouza Says Ranveer Singh 'Let Her Have Her Moment' At Dhurandhar Event, Netizens Weigh It Against Shahid Kapoor's Claims

Recalling the time, Krystle said that it was big of Ranveer to "let her have her moment" at the Dhurandhar pre-release event. "It is so big of him and so you know caring, you know, you see a different side of a person where they want you to shine. They know this is your moment and he is letting you have your moment. And very few actors, specially, are okay with that, are supportive of that, and this is something I will always remember for the rest of my life. The way he made me feel for my song launch on that day. You know, he could have just let me be, even sitting down while he was on stage launching the song and that would also be big enough for me that Ranveer Singh is dancing on the song that is big enough for me, but the fact that he came, he pulled me on stage and said, it is your song you do the steps I’ll copy,” Krystle told India Forums.