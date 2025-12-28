Updated 28 December 2025 at 22:02 IST
Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay And Prabhas Lock Horns To Take Lead In Overseas Market
With the release date of Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Thapalathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan fast approaching, the overseas box office is heating up.
Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Box Office: Early January promises to offer a good start at the box office. One one hand is Prabhas' long-awaited horror comedy The Raja Saab, and the other release is Thalapathy Vijay's swansong Jana Nayagan. Expectations are sky high from the two films and while their advance booking will give the real picture of how the domestic box office is responding, the overseas market has already commenced with the pre-sales.
Why is Prabhas' film struggling at the US box office?
Prabhas is one of those Indian film stars who have a big pull in North America market. His movies are known to hit $1 million mark in pre-sales for the premiere shows, two weeks in advance. However, despite advances being open in the US for sometime now, The Raja Saab is struggling to hit $175,000 mark. It seems like there is less interest to witness Prabhas in a horror comedy as fans love to watch him in larger than life roles, like in Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.
If The Raja Saab has to take a strong opening overseas, the US market will be crucial. If the Telugu release loses this big market to Jana Nayagan, the former will trail at the box office inadvertently.
Jana Nayagan shows strong surge in the US pre-sales
Despite advance bookings for Jana Nayagan opening almost 10 days after The Raja Saab in the US, Vijay's film is covering lost ground faster than expected. Jana Nayagan has minted $107,000 in the US, with the numbers expected to grow strongly in the coming days.
Not just the US, Jana Nayagan is also performing well in the UK. Vijay's film here has sold over 22,000 tickets for its opening weekend, while pre-sales in the UK crossed £200,000 within 72 hours of the bookings opening.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 December 2025 at 22:02 IST