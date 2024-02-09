Kriti Seeks Divine Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and will hit the big screens on February 9. Ahead of the release of the film, Kriti offered prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple.

Kriti Sanon offers prayers ahead of film's release

Several Bollywood actors often seek divine blessings before the release of their films. Kriti Sanon is the latest to join the brigade. On February 8, the actress was spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple.

Kriti Sanon along with her family members was seen arriving at the temple early in the morning. The Mimi actress donned traditional ethnic clothes for her temple visit. She donned a lemon-yellow-coloured salwar kurta set. Photos and videos of the actress from the temple are now doing rounds on social media.

Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya rakes in ₹1 crore in advanced booking

Advanced bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya opened days before the release of the film. Judging by the advanced trends, the film has shown a positive reception from the audience. As per the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya has raked in close to ₹1 crore in advance booking. For day 1 of release the Shahid-Kriti starrer has already sold 9715336 tickets all over the country, amounting to ₹97.15 lakhs.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, is set to release in theatres on February 9.