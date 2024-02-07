English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Says 'Things Are Falling Into Place' As He Teases Superhero Film

Hrithik Roshan spilled the beans about his much anticipated upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. It has been in the works for quite sometime now.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Krrish 4
Krrish 4 | Image:Krrish 4
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s filmography boasts of many hit movies. This also included the superhero film series Krrish. Now the Fighter star has shared insights about the much-anticipated fourth installment Krrish 4. Speaking with Pinkvilla, he hinted at the progress of the film but emphasized the complexity of its production and urged fans to be patient for its release.

Hrithik Roshan gives updates on Krrish 4

Known for portraying India's beloved superhero, Hrithik Roshan addressed the persistent curiosity surrounding Krrish 4. He acknowledged the eagerness of fans to witness the next chapter but emphasized that it's still in the works. Expressing optimism, he mentioned, "Things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still."

During the interview, Hrithik also shed light on the challenges he faced while preparing for his role in the recently released film Fighter. He revealed the sacrifices he made, including cutting off his social life and foregoing meetings with friends for nearly a year to undergo three physical transformations. Despite the struggles, he acknowledged the importance of finding a balance for a fulfilling life.

Advertisement

Fighter's box office success

Hrithik Roshan is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Fighter which hit theaters on January 25, 2024. The patriotic action film achieved significant box office milestones, entering the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. Fighter features an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

While Fighter continues to dominate the box office, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next project, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and stars NTR Jr. alongside Hrithik. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement