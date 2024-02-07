Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s filmography boasts of many hit movies. This also included the superhero film series Krrish. Now the Fighter star has shared insights about the much-anticipated fourth installment Krrish 4. Speaking with Pinkvilla, he hinted at the progress of the film but emphasized the complexity of its production and urged fans to be patient for its release.

Hrithik Roshan gives u pdates on Krrish 4

Known for portraying India's beloved superhero, Hrithik Roshan addressed the persistent curiosity surrounding Krrish 4. He acknowledged the eagerness of fans to witness the next chapter but emphasized that it's still in the works. Expressing optimism, he mentioned, "Things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still."

During the interview, Hrithik also shed light on the challenges he faced while preparing for his role in the recently released film Fighter. He revealed the sacrifices he made, including cutting off his social life and foregoing meetings with friends for nearly a year to undergo three physical transformations. Despite the struggles, he acknowledged the importance of finding a balance for a fulfilling life.

Fighter's box office success

Hrithik Roshan is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Fighter which hit theaters on January 25, 2024. The patriotic action film achieved significant box office milestones, entering the Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. Fighter features an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

While Fighter continues to dominate the box office, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next project, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and stars NTR Jr. alongside Hrithik. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025.