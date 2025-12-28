Prabhas Sparks Dating Rumours With The Raja Saab Co-Star Riddhi Kumar, Actress Publicly Reveals His Gift For Her

Telugu star Prabhas is not only the most sought after actor in Indian cinema, but also one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. For the longest time, the Baahubali star was romantically linked with Anushka Shetty. However, neither Prabhas nor Anushka confirmed or denied any link-up rumours. Since details about their alleged relationship are scarce, some even believe that they are no longer together.

Prabhas' love life was in the spotlight once again at a pre-release event of his upcoming horror-comedy The Raja Saab. With the movie's release date inching closer, the team is going all out with pan-India promotions. At an event, Prabhas' co-star in the movie, Riddhi Kumar sparked dating rumours with him. A clip of their interaction has gone viral on social media.

Prabhas has not acknowleged being in a relatiosnhip | Image: X

Also read: James Cameron Has A Plan If Avatar Franchise Ends After Fire And Ash

“I’m wearing the saree that you gave me. I saved it for 3 years just to wear it tonight. Grateful to have you in my life,” Riddhi said. As the camera cut to Prabhas, he was seen smiling wide at Riddhi's mention of his name in front of his fans. Netizens were quick to speculate what was going on between them or whether its just professional bonding between two co-stars. Many read into Prabhas gifting his co-star a saree that she wore to an event and publicly acknowledged. Interestingly, this is not the first mopvie they will feature in together. Ridhhi also played a part in Prabhas' 2022 romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab is all set to release on January 9 in multiple languages. In Tamil Nadu, it will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and that may affect its business. Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas will also feature in Hanu Raghavapudi's period drama movie Fauzi. However, the release date for this upcoming movie is not yet finalised. The Telugu star is currently busy with the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, opposite Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi.