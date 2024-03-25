Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu who marked his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express recently reacted to the film's success. The film, which hit theatres on March 22, has gained popularity among the moviegoers and opened to positive reviews. The film has even gained a rating of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Kunal Kemmu reacts to Madgaon Express' success

The actor-director took to his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi to thank his audience. The first-time director wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians."

He added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck. #happyholi."

What do we know about Madgaon Express?

Madgaon Express produced by Excel Entertainment earned ₹7.16 crore in three days of its release. The film stars actors Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

The film revolves around the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off track.