'Kya Bol Raha Hai?': Sara Ali Khan's Miffed Reaction At Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Launch Goes Viral, Here's What Happened

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ayushmann Khurrana attended the trailer launch event of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 15, and the trailer for the same was unveiled on Saturday. A video of Sara Ali Khan from the film's pre-release event held in Mumbai has gone viral.

In the viral video, a man, who does not appear on camera, can be heard talking about paparazzi shots of celebrities. The voice is reportedly that of the man who was hosting the event, while the cast members were seated in the audience. Sara's much-talked-about reaction came after the host made a distasteful joke about identifying celebrities simply by their back shots.

In the video, Sara could be seen sitting between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress starts getting awkward when the host brings up ‘reels that feature back shots of celebrities'. She is seen murmuring about the comment with Rakul.



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The host says, “Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi (You know those reels you post where you show a celebrity’s back and ask people to guess who it is? I’m not lying, I can recognise all celebrities from behind. I’ve spent so much time on that)."

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The cast of Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do spotted in Mumbai | Image: X