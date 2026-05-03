Viral Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Chiranjeevi Attend Wedding Reception in Hyderabad

Producer Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Simran Narang. The event was held on Saturday night in Hyderabad, and several Tollywood bigwigs were in attendance. Ravi Teja, with his family, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, was spotted blessing the newlyweds. However, what got social media buzzing was the presence of ex-husband and wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Exes Samantha and Naga Chaitanya attend the same wedding reception in Hyderabad

Exes Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have maintained a reasonable distance ever since their divorce in 2021. The actors are now married to their new partners. Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Made In Heaven Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024 December. A year later, Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Ever since their separation, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have never been spotted together. The ex-flames refrain from attending the same public events. However, on Saturday night, they attended the wedding reception. Videos of the actors from the function are now viral online.



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Samantha attended the wedding reception in a magenta saree embellished with mirror work. Her husband, Raj, donned a blazer with a t-shirt and well-fitted bottoms for the wedding reception. The couple was spotted greeting the paparazzi and the hosts while walking hand-in-hand. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have both been married before. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya until 2021, and Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De.

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Sobhita arrived at the wedding reception in a blue cotton saree which featured floral prints. She teamed the outfit with a contrast pink blouse and flaunted her bob cut tresses. Her husband, Naga Chaitanya, suited up for the ocassion.