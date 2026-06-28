Laapataa Ladies Actor Satendra Soni Breaks Down On Camera, Alleges Physical And Verbal Abuse By Director Over Non Payment

Satendra Soni, best known for his work in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, took to his Instagram account to share a video exposing his filmmaker Pushpendra Singh and his wife. He alleged a disturbing experience while shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that the filmmaker threatened him and several other actors after they demanded payment for their work. He also alleged that the filmmaker had threatened to kill them.

Exposing the filmmaker, Soni shared, "My name is Satindra Soni. I am an actor. I had come to Mahiar to shoot a film Pedh Palkhi, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me ₹50,000 signing amount, and he told me that after this that we will pay you after the shoot. We have completed eight days of shoot today and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)."

He further explained the issue in the caption. Soni wrote, “Hello, my name is Satendra Soni. I am an actor. I went to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for a film called Ped Palki. The director and producer for it is Pushpendra Singh, who also made Ajmer 92. They just sent me ₹50,000 in advance to come to shoot, and committed to make the rest of the payment during the shoot. I had a total of 10 days’ job of shooting. After 7-8 days, they didn’t pay me anything. There, I also heard people in the unit saying no one got paid. When I asked about payment, I was told to pack up. Pushpendra started threatening me and said, ‘You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you.’ His wife, Pragati Chauhan, who was the heroine of the movie, also scolded and hurled dirty abuses at me. I was very scared, and as I started checking out of the hotel in fear. Shreedhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma also came with me.”

Accusing the director and his wife, he added, “The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too.”

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Later, Soni shared another video confirming that he and the others had safely returned to Mumbai. He also thanked the Maihar police, actor Ashutosh Rana and everyone who helped them during the difficult situation.In the video, the actor said, "We have safely reached Mumbai. Maihar police have supported us immensely; others also helped us. It has been a very tough journey, but we are back in Mumbai."

A reaction from the filmmaker or his team is awaited.



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