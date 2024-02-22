English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Lahore 1947: Ali Fazal Joins The Cast Of Sunny Deol-starrer Amid Rajkumar Santoshi's Legal Trouble

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in Mirzapur, the Fukrey franchise, and Khufiya, among others, has joined the cast of the upcoming film Lahore 1947.

Indo-Asian News Service
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, and ‘Khufiya’, among others, has joined the cast of the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi also stars Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of ‘Gadar 2’, Abhimanyu Singh and Preity Zinta.

Ali Fazal is one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema who has also worked in international productions.

The actor has become a favourite of memers owing to his performance as Guddu Bhaiya in the streaming show 'Mirzapur' seasons 1 and 2. He also surprised all with his special appearance as Zafar Bhai in 'Fukrey 3'.

Earlier, it was revealed that Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in ‘Lahore 1947’. At the time, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji, but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead."

He added, “Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in 'Lahore 1947'. His intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry today."

Talking about 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while Santoshi will helm the project.

 

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

