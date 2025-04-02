Lakme Fashion Week Model Walking Behind Janhvi Shades Her By Resharing Post About 'Stop Making Bollywood Celebs Showstoppers'

Janhvi Kapoor was the showstopper of Rahul Mishra's collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2025. The actress walked the runway in a Bandhani black gown, followed by a trail of models in black ensembles. However, one out of them stood out and overshadowed the actress with her smooth walk on the runway. Her name is Tamanna Katoch, she was walking the ramp right behind Janhvi. She walked the ramp in a black bodycon featuring slits on both sides. Soon after the video of her walk went viral, netizens hailed the model and slammed the actress for her walk. The netizens felt that Janhvi's walk looked hurried and missed the grace of a showstopper.

Netizens call Janhvi Kapoor 'ilaichi in biryani' after watching Tamanna Katoch's walk

After Tamanna shared her video walking for Rahul Mishra on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section to speak against Janhvi Kapoor. A user wrote, "Let’s pretend there was no Jhanvi." Another wrote, "Why didn't you kick Janhvi to clear the area." A third user wrote, "You eat 100 jahnvi kapoors in breakfast. Go slay gurl." "Your walk is fire, teach some to that little Kapoor," a user wrote.

"Being a model in India must be hell because no matter how good you’re some nepo kid is gonna horse walk in front of you and be the showstopper," a user wrote. "Plastic janvi is nothing in front of u ....u slayed," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Does Tamanna agree with netizens?

It seems Tamanna agrees with netizens that celebs shouldn't be a showstopper because she re-shared a post urging designers to stop making celebs as showstoppers. The text on the video reads, "Indian designers should stop making Bollywood celebs as their showstopper. I mean the model at back slayers soo hard."

Janhvi's walk has created a debate on the internet, with netizens demanding that designers make models the showstoppers and not the actors.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?